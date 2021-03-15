Re: your story on "Relief for schools" (page one of the Friday, March 12, edition): I was disappointed in your coverage of the issues. You list the goodies that many of your readers may receive, but that's only one side of the story. Other publications point out that less than 10% of the total $1.9 trillion is for COVID-19-related issues. The other 91% goes to a plethora of other things. And the real story is to look beneath the innocent-looking titles. According to the Wall Street Journal, here are some things included in the COVID-19 relief bill:
$360 billion — State and local governments. Sounds innocent, but it's a bailout for poorly run (mostly Democratic) governors and mayors.
$143 billion — Tax credits. It's for child care. (If the schools were open it wouldn't be needed.)
$176 billion — Education.
$16 billion — Agriculture. Some sources say it's for Black farmers only.
$56 billion — Transportation. What does that mean? No one is saying.
$194 billion — Other. There it is! That's a lot of money! What does “other" mean? No one knows, or is saying. Again, other sources say it's going out of the country — to other countries for who knows what.
A stimulus package it is. A COVID-19 relief bill it is not!
Johnny Bittick, Gainesville
