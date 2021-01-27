I do not think we can afford more career politicians representing us. David Spiller may be a fine attorney and well liked in Jacksboro. He has endorsements from well-heeled politicians in Austin. He says he has served on the Jacksboro school board for 26 years. He says he has been the city attorney for 33 years and hospital general counsel for 30 years. While he talks about lowering property taxes, the truth is the tax rates of those taxing entities are in the stratosphere.
I have never bragged on our local tax rates, at least not since I left the college board. If you compare the current tax rates of the three entities Mr. Spiller has a leadership role in for 26-33 years, we may be getting a bargain. The hospital district rate he represents is $0.3150 compared to NTMC’s rate of $0.1406. That is 124% higher than ours. The city of Jacksboro he represents has a tax rate of $1.1467 compared to the city of Gainesville at $0.6875. His is 67% higher. The Jacksboro ISD has a tax rate of $1.4264 compared to Gainesville ISD of $1.1016. If the state had not imposed tighter tax limits on school districts, no doubt it would be higher as their history shows. For a $200,000 house, the property taxes are $1,900 higher where Mr. Spiller is involved. It is one thing to claim you are conservative, it is another to show it through leadership. Mr. Spiller clearly fails on his record of big tax and spend. Who do you think Mr. Spiller is going to represent in Austin, the big tax local governments he has represented for 30 years or we the taxpayers?
I supported Craig Carter in the Senate race and again in the House District 68 race. He seems to be a common-sense businessman. He gives back to his community with the churches and the food bank he is involved in. Unlike career politicians, he supports term limits. He supports law enforcement, election integrity, securing our border and our Second Amendment rights. He does not just talk about job creation, he has created over 100 jobs, reopening the Old Boot Factory in Nocona.
I think it is high time we the people are represented by a common-sense, true conservative businessman vs. career politicians that claim to be conservative, but their history says otherwise, at least when it comes to taxes.
Steve Gaylord, Valley View
