Please rate the following in order of importance. Which one is important to the media and Democrats.
1. Allowed the sale of 20% of our uranium to Russia.
2. Paid millions of dollars to obtain Russian lies against her political opponent.
3. Used a private server exposing top government secrets to our enemies.
4. Destroyed 30,000 emails illegally, busted up government phones, removed SIM cards and BleachBitted her server.
5. Received many millions of dollars going into her private charity from foreign dictators and others while secretary of state and running for president.
6. Received $500,000 for a speech to Russians while his wife was secretary of state.
7. He and Loretta Lynch (the Attorney General) each flew over 1,500 miles to have a (exposed) secret meeting on the tarmac of an airport while his wife was under FBI investigation. Said they talked about grandkids. I thought that was what phones were for.
8. Whispered to the Russian ambassador to tell Putin he would have more flexibility after the election near what he thought was a dead mic.
9. Flew planes with $400,000,000 in cash overnight to the top exporter of terrorism in the world without approval from anyone.
10. Spent our tax money to try to defeat the leader of our only Democratic ally in the Middle East.
11. Ask a head of state to investigate the corruption of a vice president who could possibly be his political opponent.
12. Withheld $1 billion dollars of American aid unless the prosecutor investigating his son’s employer was fired. The son who was making $600,000 a year: had substance problems, did not speak the language and had no experience in gas, oil or energy.
Larry Moudy, Valley View
