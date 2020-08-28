Progressive Rights Organizers of Gainesville will be protesting for the removal of the Confederate monument on the Cooke County Courthouse lawn at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at the courthouse at 101 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville. PRO Gainesville has been peacefully protesting since June 13 and will counting to be peaceful. Currently there are groups who are spreading false information about our intentions. We have met with law enforcement agencies on a weekly basis during our protest to ensure safety for peaceful protestors. Reports that we are going to burn down the courthouse, riot, loot and cause property damage are completely false. Fear-mongering tactics in an attempt to silence peaceful protests are not patriotic, they are irresponsible.
We want to thank the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department for listening to our concerns and suggestions. They have addressed several concerns we had stemming from our July 1 protest. We look forward to continue working together to create a safe environment in our community.
Justin Thompson, Gainesville, on behalf of PRO Gainesville
