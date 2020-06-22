Confederate monuments signal the sanctioning of the sentiments of leaders such as Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, who said: “We recognize the fact of the inferiority stamped upon that race of men [Black people] by the Creator, and from the cradle to the grave, our Government, as a civil institution, marks that inferiority.”
The Confederate monument on the Cooke County Courthouse lawn is a reminder of the way a government can mark the perceived inferiority of a group of its citizens, which then sanctions it to use excessive force to control and even murder them. Such monuments are particularly painful to descendants of slaves. But is a monument needed for white Southerners whose ancestors fought and died for the Confederacy? Robert E. Lee wrote that to erect monuments, “...however grateful it would be to the feelings of the South, the attempt in the present condition of the Country, would have the effect of retarding, instead of accelerating its accomplishment; [and] of continuing, if not adding to, the difficulties under which the Southern people labour.”
Lee felt there is a time and place for remembrances. However, he realized more healing remembrances could be had by preserving and marking graves of the fallen — rather than raising monuments to war, especially in tense and troubled times. We need to remove the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn and move it to a place, such as a museum or other historical venue, where a more complete history can be depicted.
Patti Hamilton, Ph.D., Forestburg
