I recently came across an article published by the Texas Public Policy Foundation this June called “More Renewable Energy Coming to Texas: Government-Induced Malinvestment.” It asks, “Why are so many renewable energy projects being built in Texas?” Then, “…why does it make good business sense to invest in a business that is not cost competitive? The answer is – the subsidies, of course.” Subsidies, including local tax abatements, are the main reason for investment in wind farms and solar farms. This is an issue currently roiling western Cooke County residents. It is particularly interesting that EDP Renewables, the foreign proponent of the Wildcat Creek Wind farm, has already received $1.6 billion in federal Production Tax Credit as of April this year.
According to the Texas Public Policy Foundation, wind energy generation in Texas has grown (as of July 2018) to nearly 23,000 megawatts, which is now 25% of the total installed in the U.S. The article continues, “This growth comes at a high price for Texans. When considering state and local subsidies, Texas taxpayers are being dealt an expensive hand for the promotion of renewable energy. For instance, renewable energy credits required by the Texas renewable portfolio standard have cost Texas consumers over $500 million. Further the cost of connecting renewable energy facilities to the electric grid has cost Texans almost $1 billion. The implementation of Chapters 312 and 313 of the Tax Code, which are local property tax abatements for wind and solar farms, have imposed a cost of $2.5 billion on the taxpayer.” (Chapter 313 of the tax code is the authority under which EDP’s Wildcat Creek Farm and BT Cooke Solar Farm have filed for abatements from Cooke County taxing authorities.)
The article goes on to explain that….”the Competitive Renewable Energy Zone (CREZ) transmission lines, built solely to promote wind and solar energy generation through the state, have cost Texans over $7 billion, which is paid through their monthly electric bills.” Connection of electricity from the Wildcat Creek Farm to those major transmission lines will almost certainly involve cutting through Cooke County landowners’ property via eminent domain. This will be a further major visual insult to residents who are to endure unsightly wind turbines and giant transmission towers in addition to significant loss of property value.
I see some lessons for Cooke County from this information:
—Let’s draw the line at subsidizing wind and solar farms locally with tax abatements. The companies involved have already received ample renewable energy subsidies and preferential treatment.
—Let’s begin expecting due diligence on the part of all taxing entities so that individual local influence will not override the needs and desires of a majority of the affected constituents.
—Setting up reinvestments zones in Cooke County should also be considered a significant enough public policy to warrant more widespread notice to constituents than has occurred here in the past.
Paula Roberts, Gainesville
