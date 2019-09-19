In the beginning stages you don’t see significant changes, but sales tax in the area starts collecting slowly. All the little steps of beginning a wind farm start moving: landmen, business meetings, early construction, survey crews, testing crews, wind test tower crews, etc. And all these people spend money — sales tax.
Lease money begins to come in for landowners. This money is spent in the local economy.
Soon construction begins. Local merchants begin to see unfamiliar faces spending money. Motels fill up and RV parks, gas stations, restaurants, tire stores, hardware stores, concrete plants and any other store that fuels people or machinery are busy helping their bottom line and collecting SALES TAX.
When construction is complete, Cooke County and taxing entities including Muenster ISD, Era ISD, Memorial Hospital, North Texas Medical Center, North Central Texas College and North Texas Water District have a $200 million project to tax that we did not spend money to build!
Landowners begin to get royalty checks and that money will be spent locally for 30+ years.
Permanent, living-waged jobs for operation and maintenance of the wind farm are created. These people will build homes and raise families and it all starts over.
Let the cycle begin!
Leo Lutkenhaus, Muenster
