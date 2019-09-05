At the risk of sounding like someone who has taken up tilting at windmills I would like to add a thought about the recent wind farm proposal debate.
My wife and I are, admittedly, quite removed in distance from the proposed site. We live on the Red River bluffs on the Texas side about a mile east of Interstate 35 and, even this far removed from the wind farm north of Munster, we are very aware of its presence especially at night. When the operation began, the flashing red warning lights on each unit blinked randomly and were more than visible. Some time later a decision must have been made to synchronize all the lights on all the towers.
At the risk of of sounding terribly spoiled we find the visual effect of this great red flash occurring every few seconds on the horizon whenever we look southwest each evening an unpleasant intrusion even from a distance of a number of miles.
To look on the bright side, we personally have a multiple miles separation and we’re grateful for that. What it must be like to live up close and personal to such a site is something we’re glad we don’t need to contemplate. We do have real empathy for those who unfortunately may be forced to endure.
I truly hope the Cooke County Commission thinks long and hard about such unpleasant but serious consequences that need to be part their decisions.
David W. Brown, Gainesville
