Approximately 15 or 20 years ago, vandals got into Fairview Cemetery and knocked over tombstones throughout the cemetery. One of the stones broken into three pieces was the World War I Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It remained in that state to this date. My family had always used this tall stone as a landmark for my mother’s family plot.
Recently, my nephew Bob Purgason, who lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has decided it is his civic duty to restore the stone. I have made arrangements with the American Legion for a dedication ceremony to take place on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, this year. Thanks to Bob the cemetery will be made whole again.
Bob’s parents Kendall Carrol Purgason and Blanchie McWhirter Purgason are buried in Fairview as are his grandparents and great-grandparents on both sides of the family. The cemetery means a lot to so many who visit loved ones there.
Palma Purgason Hildebrand, Gainesville
