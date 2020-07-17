Lemme see if I’ve got this right: Last Tuesday evening, July 14, the mayor, city manager and all the city council met in a hastily called and poorly publicized special meeting to consider what to do about the statue in Leonard Park. They promptly and unanimously decided to use taxpayer money to remove a statue that has been there without protest for over a century, and one that many of their constituents didn’t even know existed. They did so at the behest of a small group of political activists, many from out of county. That action will also guarantee the group will be encouraged to redouble their efforts to get rid of the statue on the square.
Making arrangements ahead of the meeting to get the monument preserved is small comfort. Making arrangements to learn the will of the people before making a decision would have been better. Words cannot begin to describe my disappointment at the lack of integrity and backbone of the council, manager and mayor. I’m afraid their decision has opened the door to actions none of us are going to like.
Johnny Bittick, Gainesville
