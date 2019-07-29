There exists today an idea, mostly from liberal members of our society, that immigrants aren’t being treated the way they were back when immigrants came through Ellis Island.
I assert that there is a way to enter this country legally, and if one does not, they should go to jail. Sadly, the many illegal immigrants shield themselves with children.
One California newspaper reported the Statue of Liberty should be torn down because immigrants today are not being treated like those that came through Ellis Island.
Back in the early part of the 20th century, there was a flood of immigrants coming into this country from Europe. Back then, most of them traveled here by ship, having to stand in long lines in New York to be documented.
Nothing was handed to these immigrants. They received no welfare, no free food, plus there were no labor laws to protect them.
Today we are confronted with a new type of immigrant. They want to receive legal immigration status and expect to receive entitlement cards and other financial help from the government.
Plus they expect to be able to protest The United States of America and constantly wave the flag of their mother country.
This is a slap in the face to immigrants of the past, who came here with nothing and worked hard to learn the English language and observed the laws of our land. There must be absolute control of people entering this country illegally.
Most Democrats want open borders! Many illegal immigrants have committed murder and other major crimes against the people of our land. Most of them were previously deported and easily made their way back into this country.
Dean Smith, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.