I was raised in Gainesville. Schools were segregated until I was in seventh grade. My dad was a well known businessman in Gainesville and served on the city council after I married. He was a man of integrity who would (and did) give the shirt off his back for others. We were very poor when I lived at home and we worked very hard. We were taught the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” My dad lived by that creed and made certain that all five of his children did, too. I lived through the racial unrest of the 1960s. Kennedy was assassinated, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, then Robert Kennedy was assassinated right after MLK. Then we went headlong into Vietnam and watched our friends and brothers from high school being blown to bits on the evening news. A lot of them fought a war they did not believe in because of the draft. Many Confederate and Union soldiers were fighting a war they wanted no part of, too. I have ancestors who fought on both sides of the “Civil War.” There was nothing civil about it. The statue in the park had no racist inscription. It was dedicated to the Confederate soldiers who fought (many did not come home). I understand that the inscription on the base of the Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn is difficult for people of color. I am all for erasing that plaque and having a new plaque made that addresses the atrocities of slavery and the Civil War. I do not agree with removing the statue, as how will children learn if we do not point out our own past mistakes?
I have young grandchildren who live in Gainesville. They are afraid. Their dad is a fireman and though my child and their spouse try to protect them as much as possible, they still hear things. I fear for their young minds and what this is doing to them.
I grew up in a time we ducked under our desks during disaster drills for radiation fallout. (Like a desk was going to protect us, heck!) But people bought fallout shelters and practiced emergency preparedness because it gave them a sense of control and calmed them. They couldn’t just do nothing. Even if what they were doing would not truly help, it gave them a sense of security. I am sorry George Floyd and others have died. It should not have happened. Once again, it should not have happened. I agree we should all work together for change, but is taking down a statue going to bring about the needed change? I don’t think so. I believe it is just like ducking under our desks during disaster drills. It gives us a sense of control.
When you have lived as long as I have you finally realize that God is in ultimate control. He is a gracious God and will ultimately save us, but He will allow us to suffer the consequences of our actions in the meantime.
Carol Ann Scivally Herman, Gainesville
