Born in 1942, I grew up in West Central Texas. I was an avid reader from the age of 7. My parents gave me the freedom to read whatever books were available. Some early books were “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” “Gone With the Wind” and “The Grapes of Wrath.” A racially derogative word was where Black people lived and where you could buy bootleg liquor. My family owned a small-town café, and Black persons were allowed to eat behind the kitchen in a covered alley. Black people were scary.
So, I can understand how statues glorifying the Civil War and its Confederate heroes were erected. But, now I can’t understand why we let them continue to stand in prominence in our cities. History is a record of our evolution. In this moment in history, we should memorialize our equality. Remove the statues.
Deelores Cooper, Gainesville
