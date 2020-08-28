Editor’s note: The following message was posted on social media this week and signed by local law enforcement leaders.
Gainesville is a caring and compassionate community that normally demonstrates a strong sense of unity. Recent events have caused some division between some segments of the community but that can occur when people with opposing viewpoints express their opinions. In time, we hope these various groups can work through these differences as a community, even agreeing to disagree on some points, and then come back together.
Unfortunately, we have seen external influences come to our community with the intention of causing disruption and division. Some of these external influences have verbally attacked members of our community and worked diligently to incite violence. They have brought frustration, anger, and hostility to our community. The law enforcement agencies in Cooke County are working together with the common goal of maintaining a safe environment for members of our community to exercise their Constitutional rights as they express their viewpoints. These external influences have hampered the efforts of law enforcement and have created a hostile environment.
The law enforcement agencies of Cooke County have a message for those who want to come to our community with the intent to disrupt and divide. You are not welcome in our community. If you wish to share your spiteful rhetoric, do so in your own communities. We have no need for it here. Law enforcement will continue to support and protect Constitutional rights but rest assured we will take a zero tolerance approach toward statements and/or actions that incite violence and interfere with the rights of others.
Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert and Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips
