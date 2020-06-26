Face masks… What is it about a face covering that have so many people divided? Government conspiracy? Control? Lack of empathy for others? Selfishness? There is no political affiliation with wearing or not wearing a face mask, as hard as that may be to believe. Some people wear it because they have to, some wear it because they don’t want to potentially get others sick, and some wear it because they know the benefit outweighs the risk.
Wearing a face mask is one of the top four things that one can do in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The other three being social distancing, hand hygiene and staying at home when you are sick. The fact that so many are pretending we are not still in a pandemic is alarming. Positive cases and hospitalizations are on the rise daily and the fact that I see so many people without wearing a face mask or social distancing is concerning. Being a nurse, part of my job is to educate others on the importance of staying healthy and simple ways that you can achieve that, wearing a face mask at this time is one of them.
We can’t let the last three months that the nation was on quarantine go to waste now. We saw the curve start to flatten and now cases here at home are on the rise again. Seeing firsthand in New York City the effect that COVID-19 can have on someone is indescribable. Most people will say “I don’t know anyone that has had a positive test, so I’m not worried about it.” When we let our guard down, that’s when we are most vulnerable. I applaud businesses big and small taking initiative in trying to keep the public safe even if some disagree with it. A face mask does not have the potential to kill you, but COVID-19 does. If for whatever reason you are unable to wear a face mask then you should social distance as much as possible and always wash your hands or sanitize.
Courtney Waddle, BSN, RN, Argyle, formerly Gainesville
