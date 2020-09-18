My 86-year-old mother moved to Texas to live with me and my family here in Gainesville. She lost my dad, her husband of 65 years, the summer of 2019. Recently she asked me if I would get her a flag to put on the entrance to our farm in support of President Trump.
Every evening when it cools down, we load up her oxygen tank and go for a ride on the farm. She would beam with pride as we drove by the entrance displaying her flag.
A few days ago, someone decided that it was intolerable to have a flag in support of our president displayed on private property. In the middle of the night they trespassed on to my property and tore her flag down and destroyed it.
Whoever did this, or condones these things, you need to understand this. Your actions will not silence us, your hatred will not defeat us, and your intolerance will not deter us.
We are part of the silent majority. We are patriots who love this country, and we believe in the Judeo-Christian principles it was founded on. We are an army. Not one who destroys property and demonizes those who do not agree with us, but an army of voters and we are coming in droves.
On Nov. 3, you will hear us loud and clear, and in spite of you, we will continue to help our president and our fellow patriots keep America great.
John Cox, Gainesville
