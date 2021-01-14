The following is a simple solution to help Cooke County residents get access to COVID-19 vaccinations. Since we don’t even have a local registration portal and are being asked to use other counties, why haven’t our county officials considered being pro-active for a change.
Surely they are aware of North Central Texas College with its highly recognized nursing program. That would be the perfect designated Cooke County central hub for the vaccine distribution and inoculation. Students studying there would be excellent at handling the shots under appropriate medical supervision. Plus, the field house could be used as the covered space for people to get their shots.
The NCTC campus is also a centralized location that could be up and running swiftly if County leadership moved out of “neutral” and into “high gear.”
So just maybe we have a heck of a solution that can be ramped up almost instantly and won’t get bogged down in politics.
Lary Kuehn, Gainesville
