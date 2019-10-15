Have you ever wanted to write your own life’s story? At the Friends of the Library fall meeting last Thursday, retired professors Jerry Lincecum and Peggy Redshaw were guest speakers. They’re a husband and wife team who have taken up teaching people how to write their personal stories. Each one there was asked to tell a brief story from life. Some chose “climbing a tree” or about “a very old man or lady” in their life or “favorite foods.” I chose “a much loved teacher.”
Most of us were older and grew up in the country so I’m sure some of the stories sounded almost unreal to the younger members. Long gone are the days when children were allowed the freedoms we older folks enjoyed as kids. I’m not saying those were better days, just different. I don’t believe in nostalgia for the “good old days,” which in many cases weren’t so good, depending on your gender, race or economic standing. But, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could allow our children and grandchildren the freedom to come and go and play wherever they wanted without fear or anxiety about their safety?
Being a friend of our library and attending these meetings shows support for our fine Cooke County Library. And, of course, another plus were the delicious homemade soups provided. I didn’t try all of them, but the venison chili was outstanding!
Sheila Graham, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.