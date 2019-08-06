When Americans of both political camps perceive each other as more dangerous enemies than the Russians, the future of our constitutional democracy seems shaky at best.
When I first read the Mueller report, I hoped that the unequivocal threat from abroad would unite the American people in defense of the system we all love. Part one of the report details the nefarious methods former KGB operative Vladimir Putin’s agents used to pit Americans against Americans, while part two shows a campaign that was ready and willing to cooperate if it meant defeating their domestic “enemies.” In a rational world, surely such evidence would elevate patriotism above partisanship. Instead both camps played into Russian hands, twisting the evidence into weapons to use against their fellow Americans.
Meanwhile the American people were told they are too lazy or too apathetic or too stupid to read a mere 450 pages for themselves; they needed partisan hacks from their own camps to “explain” what it all means. As our Founding Fathers clearly understood, the health of a republic depends on an informed and thinking public, one willing to do the sometimes-hard work of self-government. Otherwise, they knew we would lose the freedoms they bequeathed to us.
Like many, I held out hope that Mueller’s testimony before Congress would focus on the evidence and clarify the threats. Instead most questions seemed designed to discredit the rival political party, while the Russian agents responsible for so much rancor in our political lives escaped real scrutiny. When Putin recently declared that the Western democracies are obsolete, he had cause to gloat. The route to victory for his kleptocratic oligarchs now seems clear, and they will surely be back for the next election. In fact, President Trump has already indicated he would accept their help again. Now what if all candidates decide they can’t win without the Russians or some other foreign agents’ help? Is this the “new normal?”
Fortunately, the long-serving, dedicated public servant Robert Mueller offered the only real solution in his testimony. Time and again, he urged Congress and the public to simply read the report and consider the evidence. He had done his job; now it was time for Congress and, more importantly, the American people to do theirs. As the next campaign season unfolds, we must be aware of the disinformation tactics designed to make us hate each other. Since it seems near impossible to police the lies online, we must police ourselves. Instead of falling into the “confirmation bias” trap, we must read, evaluate, and double-check everything before retweeting or reposting or even “liking,” and expose all lies whether they support our position or not. Remember, the Russians could not have spread their hate without the help of millions of Americans — in Pogo’s words, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” If we truly can’t read 450 pages and think for ourselves, the oligarchs will defeat democracy without firing a shot.
Pat Ledbetter, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.