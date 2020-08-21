Connections among Daughters and Sons of the Confederacy, the Ku Klux Klan and the Cooke County Confederate Monument are clearly visible in our history. Laura Martin Rose wrote “The Ku Klux Klan or Invisible Empire,” a sympathetic account of the Klan’s purpose. Rose explained on page 17 that during Reconstruction, Black men could vote and serve in the legislature. “…So the Confederate soldiers, as members of the Ku Klux Klan, and fully equal to the emergency, came again to the rescue, and delivered the South from a bondage worse than death… There was only one recourse left, to organize a powerful Secret Order to accomplish what could not be done in the open.” On page 33: “Relief from this desperate and humiliating condition came through the Ku Klux Klan….”
Rose wrote also (page 52), “The record of the Ku Klux Klan teaches forcibly three lessons, which are so plain that he who runs may read. First, the inevitability of Anglo-Saxon Supremacy… Second, a new revelation of the greatness and genius of General Nathan Bedford Forrest, the ‘wizard of the Saddle,’ the great Confederate cavalry leader. As Grand Wizard of the Invisible Empire, to his splendid leadership was due, more than to any other thing, the successful carrying out of the high and noble purposes of the real Ku Klux Klan. Third, the grandeur of the character of the ‘Men who wore the Gray,’ the Confederate soldiers, the real Ku Klux.”
The Sons and Daughters of the Confederacy unanimously endorsed Rose’s book in 1914, further revealing the strong link between Klan sympathies, Confederate veterans and white supremacy. To place a monument representing the Klan’s agenda on the lawn of any courthouse is to honor, not the deeds of heroes, but acts of evil done to individuals and harm done to the fabric of society. The legacy of evil and harm these monuments celebrate is still visible today.
History helps us treasure what is good in our past and uncover hate disguised as honor. Removing the statue of the Confederate soldier could be a first move in remembering what we need never to forget. I urge the commissioners to look further at this issue.
Patti Hamilton, Forestburg
