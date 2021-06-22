Thank you Ms. Opal Lee
Dear Editor:
Establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday does not fix racism, doesn't rectify centuries of injustice, doesn't make life equitable for the black community. It does, though, officially recognize the fact that slavery existed and it was an evil that had to be fought and defeated. For roughly one quarter of the United States, this fact is actually in dispute.
For decades, Opal Lee fought for this day. A 94-year-old Texas native, she lived through Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement. She never lost sight of her mission, to unite the nation by recognizing the end of slavery. She reminds me of Ezekiel in the Valley of the Bones.
If you don't know the story, Ezekiel was led by God to a valley of bones. God told him to speak to the bones, inspire them, and they would come back to life. If Ezekiel did this, God would lead the people that died there back home, an army with a memory and a story to pass on.
Opal Lee spoke of the dead, she willed them back to life, refused to let them be forgotten. All the people who died at sea centuries ago, either by self, sickness, or storm, all the people that died in captivity, died while seeking freedom, died fighting for their freedom, died at the hands of white supremacists, put to death by a racist justice system, or died from poverty, lack of equitable healthcare, or the stress of living day-to-day with racism, are now officially remembered. They have been brought home to fight with us for a fair, equitable world. REMEMBERING IS AN ACT OF STRENGTH. It is a necessary step toward empowerment.
I hope to go forward and, like Ezekiel, speak to the bones. I hope to meet many Ezekiels. I want to know and celebrate all the women and men who built this country. I want to make it impossible for anyone to forget our debt to them. Thank you, Ms. Opal Lee.
Michelle Angus, Gainesville
