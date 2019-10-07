Once again I find myself wanting to thank the people of NTMC home health for nursing me back to good health. The personnel are professional in every way. You can depend on them to show up when they say and you can trust them to be thorough and knowledgeable. They are compassionate beyond belief and will work with you until you are ready to be on your own. My wife and I will miss these angels; they have become a part of my family.
John Cooper, Lake Kiowa
