I’m writing today because I wanted to personally thank Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby for making the decision to preemptively close the WinStar World Casino. We residents always joked the casino would never close because of the possible loss of hundreds of millions of dollars. As you know, this facility is the largest employer of our relatively small community. The great majority of patrons come from the Dallas area.
It’s clear to me, by looking at the COVID-19 infected Texas counties map, that we have been spared the brunt of this vicious virus because of Gov. Anoatubby’s decision. It says a great deal about his character to put the lives of his employees and their families and all the residents of Gainesville over the almighty dollar. I am not an employee of the nation, just a local resident wanting to give credit where credit is due.
Andrew Brasile, Gainesville
