We, jointly, want to thank everyone in our community for adhering to the stay home and social distancing orders that are in place. Your steady resolve and intelligent calm continue to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and, ultimately, save lives in our community.
We are extremely appreciative and forever grateful for our medical professionals, first responders and emergency personnel. Along with our city and county personnel, they have taken, and continue to take, all available measures to protect us all. Please continue to do your part to keep our community and your loved ones safe.
It has been incredible to see how many people have risen to this occasion to help their neighbors and assist our community. Our area schools, VISTO, the Boys & Girls Clubs and local civic clubs have done incredible work helping feed so many. Facebook groups have been created to solely help others, promote good and to help support our local businesses and eateries. Groups and individuals are all joining forces with the sole intent of helping our neighbors. These are great examples of how incredible our community is and what is possible when we all work together.
Please continue to adhere to state and local orders. While we are seeing hope and promise of a flattening curve in many areas, now is not the time to lighten up our existing efforts. Let’s ride this out together, continue to focus on your family and what you can do to help others. Our amazing community will only get better with this resolve.
Have a safe and blessed Easter. While we can’t physically be together with our church communities to celebrate the Easter season, we can all join together in prayer for the safety, security and healing of our community, our nation and our world.
God bless you all and God bless our great nation.
Gainesville Mayor Jim Goldsworthy
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley
