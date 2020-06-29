Club Sunday Southern Soul Café would like to give a big thank you to the Gainesville Police Department, Gainesville Fire Department, the city of Gainesville and everyone that donated for our first annual Club Sunday Juneteenth Celebration that occurred on June 20. We truly appreciate everyone that came out and helped us with our event. The kids loved the fact that they could get out on the basketball court and play basketball with the Firefighters. The younger kids enjoyed the bounce house that was provided for their enjoyment. We also had a dance contest for the kids ages 1 to 16. We ended up serving over 300 people with BBQ plates, which included ribs, brisket, chicken, smoked sausage, hot links and hot dogs. We would like to thank Shelton Medlock for the car show that he organized for the event. Also, A big thank you to Bryan Williams for using this day to show his talent in his new music video “Gainesville.” We really appreciate how the community came and showed how family and friends can come together and have a good time. We can’t wait to see you at our next event.
John Thomas, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.