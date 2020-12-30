The family of Buddy Leon Mauldin would like to thank you all. Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or quietly sat in a chair, perhaps you sent a floral spray or made a donation in his name. Perhaps you spoke the kindest words as any friend could say, perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us that day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so much. Whatever the part, a special thank you to Rev. Tony Norman for the wonderful message and to the pallbearers, also all the staff of nurses at Home Health and Home Hospice Plus of Sherman. They were so wonderful to Leon. Also, thank you to Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro. As Leon would say “Be sweet.”
Patsy Mauldin, Gainesville
