Thanksgiving this year will be Thursday, Nov. 28. For many families, Thanksgiving means large gatherings, family reunions, heavy feasting, four-day weekends, parades, floats and of course, football.
This holiday can be a forerunner to the Christmas holidays, which, as one gets older, will be here before we know it. My belief on aging is this: Growing older chronologically is inevitable; growing up is optional.
The very first Thanksgiving was not much of a holiday, or a feast. After the Pilgrims had landed at Plymouth Rock, back on Dec. 11, 1620, their numbers were decimated. They lost 46 people of the original 102.
With the help of Native Americans (Indians), these 56 colonists survived the very harsh winter. Then, being blessed with the help from these Indians, they experienced a successful, wonderful and large harvest in 1621.
At that time, the Pilgrims held a traditional English harvest festival, which lasted three days, uniting them with the Native Americans in a “Thanksgiving” observance. It is truly shameful how all Native American Indians were treated in the days of the Old West. They were here long before any other race, color or creed ever stepped foot on this land that became North America.
To me, Thanksgiving should be a delightful and energizing time of family and friends getting together, for a common purpose of giving thanks for our lives and health.
This should be a time of putting differences in beliefs behind us, realizing that sharing our victories as well as struggles, provides us strength, resulting in a warm outlook of hope and desire for the future. Thanksgiving celebration traditions should be passed on to our children and grandchildren.
On Thanksgiving we need to remember the less fortunate and the sick. I happen to be a devout Christian; therefore, I will always bring God and his son, the Lord Jesus Christ, our savior, into all holidays.
Never in my life have I witnessed such polarization in this nation. We, whether Democrats, Republicans or independents, should come together in support of this nation, the most wonderful country in this world!
Therefore, I shall watch all the college football games over this wonderful holiday and try not to overeat. I will watch my LSU Tigers hopefully beat the Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Dean Smith, Gainesville
