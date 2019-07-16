As a teenager, I was interested in politics. I devoured the highly conservative editorials in my hometown newspaper (not the Register), but considered Time magazine to be much too liberal. I subscribed to U.S. News and World Report. After high school, I attended a college known for its far-right political science department. I planned to become a lawyer, get rich, and then go into politics. But then I read an article about the life of a lawyer. Its description of the early years of a legal career was a picture of unbearable drudgery. When I had to declare a major, I opted for a newly available program combining English and drama. The last semester of my senior year, Del Close, one of founders of improvisational theater, came to town and offered a workshop. It took me back to the most fun days of my childhood. After graduation, I moved to San Francisco to study improvisation at Close’s base, The Committee Theater.
My new environment was politically liberal. For the first time in my life, I had to defend my conservative views. I eventually realized that I could not defend them. When reading conservative publications, I hadn’t bothered to check the facts. When I did, I discovered that my views were based on pure propaganda. John Stossel’s column in the July 11 Register is a good example.
In “Fighting back with gov’t bullies,” Stossel writes:
“The city of Dunedin, Florida, wants Jim Ficken’s home.
Ficken’s mom died, so he went to South Carolina to take care of her estate. He asked a friend to look after his house.
But then the friend died, and so no one cut Ficken’s grass. When it grew to 10 inches, Dunedin officials started fining him $500 a day. The fine is now about $30,000....City officials say they will foreclose on his home if doesn’t pay the fine, and Ficken doesn’t have that much money.”
Stossel clearly says that the house was Fickin’s home, but a network search found the city of Dunedin’s response to Fickin’s complaint, which says “The affected property is one of several owned by Mr. Ficken, and it is not his homestead residence of record. His homestead property in Clearwater has been the subject of 35 cases opened by that city over complaints from overgrowth and broken glass to abandoned vehicles.” It also said the Dunedin “city officials” who imposed the fine were members of a citizen volunteer board that had, for almost eight years, attempted to work with Mr. Ficken to keep the property legally maintained. He was finally declared a repeat offender because “The City has had to intervene 12 times since 2007 to get the owner to properly maintain his property. Each time, the property was brought into compliance but only after intervention by the City.” This information is at:
https://www.dunedingov.com/Home/Components/News/News/4939/38?backlist=%2fcity-departments.
Don Rohmer, Muenster
