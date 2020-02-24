It has been my honor to serve as Child Protective Services’ attorney in Cooke County for four and a half years; however it is now time for me to leave. But first, I want to commend some of the wonderful people in Cooke County.
In 15 years as an attorney all over North Texas, I have never known a judge as hardworking as Judge Haverkamp. As most people know, she has devoted her entire career to Cooke County. It is amazing how well she remembers people and case details. She is a strong, well-experienced judge, whose tireless efforts to protect children is a tribute to the good character of your community. I wish more courts were run as professionally and efficiently as hers. Cooke County is lucky to have Judge Haverkamp.
Cooke County is also blessed with some of the best CPS employees and CASA volunteers in the state. I have worked in many counties, and the quality of workers and volunteers makes an enormous difference in how well children and families are served. Few people fully appreciate what they go through or how much their efforts go unnoticed. Talk about unsung heroes!
I became fond of Cooke County right away when I came for my first hearing. Gainesville is an adorable town with great charm and wonderful people. I will always have a fondness for Cooke County in my heart and will visit when I can. Thank you for the memories.
James D. Saint, Fort Worth
