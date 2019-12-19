Christmas 2019 is almost here. I really think that we, as a free people, should pause and really think about the true meaning of The Christmas Season, and relay such to as many children and adults as possible.
First of all, the Christmas season is the most wonderful time in my personal life, especially now that I possess three beautiful, now teenage grandsons. I have put forth my greatest effort to literally spoil all of them, and hope that they make the correct choices, because I cannot be with them all the time now.
Let us get to the true meaning of Christmas, as far as my opinion exists. We in the United States of America celebrate this wonderful, spiritual time with Christmas trees lighted up, Christmas cards, lights, mistletoe and beautiful wreaths adorning our front doors.
I personally think that we should celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ in a manger, born in Bethlehem, in Judea. At that biblical time, Herod was king. He stated that he wanted to know where Jesus was born in order to go and worship him, but King Herod only wanted to harm the baby Jesus!
King Herod was misled by God; therefore no harm came to the baby Jesus. Three wise man did indeed make their way to the manger, being guided by a star in the east. They brought with them gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
If one is any kind of student of the Bible, you know this story. I prefer to read it to kids each Christmas season. God did not send his son into this world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him. At Christmas, we need to celebrate this incredible act of love!
At Christmastime long, long ago, God actually became a human being in the person of Jesus Christ.
After a short life, Jesus Christ was crucified and died for all of our sins. Three days later, he rose again in accordance with the scriptures. Therefore this Christmas, celebrate with family; go to church and worship the Lord, and give to the poor and unfortunate if you are able. Also, help animals who remain homeless, hungry and cold.
Two additional things are important to me. First of all, remember that prayer is the most powerful tool that the current human species possesses. Secondly, there is nothin more enjoyable than a child’s smile and excitement when opening a gift on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day!
May the good and gracious Lord bless all people this Christmas 2019. Thank you!
Dean Smith, Gainesville
