I have, on many occasions, been informed that the U.S. is a capitalist country and that socialism has no place in American society. Wow!
Let’s explore that a little.
Socialism is a political and economic theory that social organization is a means of production, distribution and exchange of goods and services owned and regulated by the community as a whole. A capitalist economic system is characterized by private ownership of assets and business. Capitalism is the system in which free markets determine the price, incomes, wealth and distribution of goods.
Extremism on either ends of the spectrum doesn’t end well, but I have to argue vehemently that in this country we have a healthy balance of both. There are times when the pendulum may swing further to the right than the left and vice versa, but overall it ends up a healthy balance.
Here is a list of things we enjoy as socialists:
Social Security, roads, bridges, metro buses, commuter trains, police, fire departments, EMS, emergency care at hospitals, military, FBI, CIA, zoos, public libraries, museums, state and national parks, Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, Veterans Administration and benefits, unemployment, public schools, EPA, OSHA, FDA, U.S. Postal Service, the Pentagon, Coast Guard, Border Patrol and even ICE.
The advantages we enjoy as “capitalists” are freedom and individualism. Unfettered social mobility allows individuals to seek whatever they believe will lead to their happiness and success. Capitalism is based on the philosophy of materialism — a focus on food, clothing, shelter, warmth, electronics, smartphones, air conditioning, larger homes, bigger cars, etc. Decentralization and freedom to create without interference allow the individual the opportunity to enjoy the American Dream. Without capitalism we cannot be free, but without socialism we cannot succeed. Imagine getting a bill from the fire department after you have lost everything you own in a lightning strike to your home.
Our society is best when it is compassionate. When our economy sours, we need to be there for each other. When our economy soars, we need to do the same and not have the attitude we are better than others. Socialism is how we look out for one another. We do not want government dictatorship, but we expect our government to be there to protect us and keep us safe. If not, it’s taxation without representation.
What is happening in the U.S. today is a pervasive form of corporate socialism. Giving government aid in the form of money, grants, tax breaks or other favorable treatment for corporations. Bailouts, tax loopholes, all manners of regulatory and trade decisions, paying large corporate farms when they cannot sell their products, etc. Direct government subsidies to major corporations as they cozy up to our politicians for favorable legislation in exchange for campaign donations. The average American cannot compete with this, only the wealthy ones.
So, what is wrong with helping the man who lost his job because of a corporate layoff or the single mother who is desperately trying to raise three children without health insurance? It’s not like they haven’t been paying their taxes, unlike some large corporations.
Neither socialism or capitalism in extreme forms allows for creativity, equality, and progress to thrive, but a balance of both do.
What does the common person prefer? Corporate welfare, social welfare or social capitalism?
You should think about it.
Pauline Trammell, Callisburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.