U.S. citizens own 393 million firearms; 35%-42% have firearms. The U.S. has the highest estimated number of guns per capita, at 120 guns for every 100 people.
The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution reads a “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
And, the U.S. government has the responsibility to serve the needs of its citizens and to prevent crime and deaths.
It happened again. Twice in less than 24 hours.
This year alone the U.S. has had 251 mass shootings. Saturday, a young, white male with a manifesto filled with racist and hate-filled speech about immigration in America and Texas went to an El Paso Wal-Mart and killed 20, injured 26 shoppers; early Sunday morning, another shooter in Dayton, Ohio, killed nine and injured 26 people.
Office Depot and Office Max now sell bullet-resistant backpacks for our children. Our children are taught to RUN, HIDE, then FIGHT!
Is anyone surprised? Can anyone help stop this blight on our American way of life?
According to a group of 40 medical organizations, we can and we must! The medical community looks at this as a public health crisis.
After a tweet by an executive in the NRA was read by an ER physician whose job includes informing parents of children killed by gun violence, she was so incensed she took action and was followed by thousands of her colleagues to do something about it. The NRA tweet: “someone should tell self-important and self righteous people to stay in their lane.” The ER physician responded by showing a picture of the chair she has to use to inform families that their loved one died of gunshot wounds. Stating “this is my lane.” Thus began the medical community’s call to action.
It is time for preventive medicine! ER physicians, nurses and emergency responders have had enough and seen enough. This organization of medical professionals have joined forces to discuss what is the epidemic call gun violence.
The NRA with their noble mission of protecting our Second Amendment rights on behalf of their millions of members have been at the center of this debate on how to protect the Second Amendment and how to protect the citizens from gun violence.
In 1996, the NRA was instrumental in slashing funding to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) research of gun violence specifically as CDC was treating ever increasing gun violence as a public health emergency.
The CDC has for years help protect the American citizen from public health hazards that have been effective and measurable.
In the ‘50s the CDC researched deaths due to car accidents and has led to a much safer car and reduction in deaths and disability to car drivers and their passengers.
In the ’60s the CDC researched deaths due to tobacco and because of their research and subsequent legislation have reduced death and disability.
In the ’80s and ’90s their research into HIV/AIDS stopped an epidemic, led to safe sex information and medications that have saved millions of lives.
What do you think? Should gun violence be treated as a public health crisis? It looks pretty critical to me.
Yvonne Ambrose, Muenster
