Dear Editor:
Several weeks ago, AARP sent a letter to our household concerning the threats of the COVID virus and included a suggested petition we should send to our North Texas representatives in Congress to indicate our concern. AARP does a good job of representing 50+ age citizens and I rarely disagree with their lobbying efforts.
Ironically, sending a petition to Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and US House Representative Ronny Jackson would be a waste of time. None of them consider the needs of North Texans they were sworn to represent but are usually hostile to the point of insult.
And yes—those three Republicans have a 100% voting record against anything that a Democrat might suggest. Sending Eeny, Meeney and Miney to Congress last year left me wanting no Mo!
A 50/50 split Congress is tough on everyone, but the tribal theatrics must stop. It is not fair for either party to beat up on the other whenever possible. Don’t they realize that when the wind shifts, they’re gonna get a face full of sand back?
It’s time for the GOP to stop acting like gutter fighters and start compromising. Seven million people voted for the current administration, not what they represent.
Shelly Kuehn
Precinct 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.