In the iconic 1954 movie “The War of the Worlds,” Martians invaded Earth and were impervious to humanity's weapons, but they had no resistance to the bacteria in our atmosphere so in the end, Martians were destroyed and humanity was saved by a virus. Quite the opposite of what is currently going on.
This virus is affecting the world in many different ways, and the church is not void. The biggest question being asked by today's church is, will the people who have stayed home come back once this pandemic is over with? Many churches have stayed closed and never reopened, and many of the churches who opened back up are only half full, if that. The biggest concern has become, will the church survive this pandemic?
Will people come back?
With Easter being a month away, this is the time to start inviting people to Easter services. I heard a statistic recently that eight out of 10 people would come to church if invited. If that is true, we should be inviting others to church in mass quantities, seeing this as an opportunity to save the church gathering.
Sadly, this might be the last opportunity to save the church gathering from the effects of the virus. But, perhaps, maybe the church could be saved some other way that would prevent people from watching church online.
Maybe a virus. A computer virus. The kind we used to fear.
Paul Juarez, Denton
