Progressive Rights Organizers of Gainesville, Texas, will be protesting at the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St., at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. We will continue to march for the removal of the Confederate monument located at the courthouse.
On June 13, 2020, PRO peacefully exercised their First Amendment rights to protest. Since July 1, 2020, we have been met with agitators who yell racial slurs, waving Confederate flags in attempts to intimidate us. This occurred after JP McWilliams called for a show of force just days before our first march we organized. The permit application by McWilliams specifically stated their reason was to show force. On June 10, the mayor of Gainesville held a town hall. During that town hall multiple people spoke, including the mayor, for the removal of the Confederate statues in our county. The meeting ended after a member of the United Daughters of Confederacy used a racial slur directed to the leaders of PRO.
Since we began protesting, a committee was formed by the county, city and school district to discuss racial issues in our community. The city of Gainesville heard their calls and is removing a separate statue at Leonard Park. However, the county commissioners refused to listen to that committee and voted to keep the statue as is at the courthouse.
It is time that we step up, speak out and join together to call upon our elected officials to hear us and take action.
Justin Thompson, Gainesville, on behalf of PRO Gainesville
