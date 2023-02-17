Eight million dollars to help out a modern-day utility was able to be used to improve the quality of life for Cooke County Texans. This could have allowed online learning. Remote workers moving into and living in the area would mean more sales and purchases and improved taxation.
How was much of it spent? Radios for police, which is something the voters should have approved as part of a safety package for schools and the county. The county will only be able to get additional funding if they were given the ability and access to choose something they deemed a higher priority.
No investment in schools or essential utilities means no growth for the proud folks of the county. I strongly suggest the citizens ask hard questions about how to move the area forward since growth is a privilege and a blessing, and it requires people to work hard and smart.
Look at what Grayson County did with its investment in schools and infrastructure and its net effect: $30 billion in new industries. The area could be better since Tioga had to have its school taken over due to running out of money. Fiscal prudence is always necessary; however, investment in education and essential utilities are critical to a well-lived life.
Is the internet cheap? No. Luckily, there is a local broadband provider there and two wireless companies that could make it happen. But now the county, if they desire it, will have to put real money into it instead of the gift money that could have been used, which is sad.
The Indiana town I moved from was just like Cooke County, and when I left, I wrote to the state senator about what it took to be a remote worker (I had to put a T-1 into a farm). I work with telcos, so I know the language, the cost and the pain. My wife’s mother just passed, and we learned via email that the farm could have fiber. To give it perspective, it would be like driving three miles north of Callisburg. The state and local state senator apparently pushed AT&T to make it happen since they lost a knowledge worker, which irritated her.
So I very much hope for the best possible life for Cooke County and hope folks can get the best services they can to have the best life possible.
Alan Tegel
Whitesboro
PS: My wife and I found a property in Cooke County before moving from Indiana, but no broadband meant a pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.