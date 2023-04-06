Well, it finally happened. Here at the intersection of FM 678 and County Road 136, near Callisburg, a collision has occurred.
We have lived here for nearly 38 years. Just before 5:35 p.m. this evening, March 31, 2023, there was a collision of at least two vehicles. That is all I know for sure.
I don’t know the extent of any injuries or worse because I was watching the last of the evening network news. We heard the sirens, but we were unconcerned since they are heard very often on this road.
I decided to take a look for myself after the news to make sure none of my property had been damaged. I got to the top of my drive just in time to see the wrecker and police pulling away.
This is a dangerous intersection, especially during the school year for school busses. It is a blind intersection due to the lay of the land. We need a full investigation of this crossroad and the serious consideration of yellow flashing lights at both ends of the area before someone is killed or badly injured. Hopefully it won’t take such a horrible outcome for this action to be taken. It is a deadly accident just waiting to happen.
Please, let’s hear from the rest of Callisburg to try to make this area safer.
Ted Westmoreland
Whitesboro
