Texas is a dangerous place for a woman to be pregnant. So dangerous Texas legislators established a committee to study deaths of women while pregnant and/or during the year following pregnancy. The committee's report in 2014 showed the 2007-2011 rate of death for White women was 17.4 per 100,000 births, for Hispanics, 24.4, for Black mothers, 67.3. (US national average in 2015 was 14)
A national study published in 2018 showed Texas had the worst rates in the country. Gregg Abbott Tweeted "Turns out the critics of the Texas maternal mortality rate were just lying. It’s less than half of what the critics said. It’s about 1/10 of 1%. Still, Texas has done more than ever to reduce that rate even more. Facts matter." Abbott's math was wrong, but I agree "Facts Matter."
I regularly attend committee meetings and provide public comment. September 2nd, when the latest report was due to be presented, officials announced there would be no report this biennium. This means Legislators will not receive much-needed current facts this biennium. The committee's last report, September 2020, was still based on 2013 births. You can read their 2020 report at (https://www.dshs.texas.gov/legislative/2020-Reports/DSHS-MMMRC-2020.pdf). You will find it primarily covers revised methods of data collection and analysis but no racial comparisons of mortality rates.
Texas has not fully implemented committee recommendations for preventing maternal mortality, (such as year-long postpartum care). The CDC estimates that more than 80% of maternal deaths are preventable.
Texas can do better, and that's no lie.
