Since 2012, Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department has provided outstanding medical first-response and fire protection for 60 square miles in Cooke County (502 calls in 2020) with a mere $11,500 - $13.000 annually from Cooke County. You can learn more by visiting Indiancreekvfd.com.
Pictures of ICVFD’s major tanker being towed down the highway offer a snapshot of an aging fleet. Personnel and facility issues are other indicators that ICVFD cannot sustain its nearly perfect documented emergency response record. Unfortunately, as the number of emergency calls increases with population growth, the number of donors remains below 20%.
ICVFD needs reliable vehicles, facilities and available staff for key call times to keep up with emergency requirements. Texas’ 337 Emergency Services Districts in 95 counties are a proven means to sustain a volunteer fire department through support from all residents.
Volunteer Fire Departments can cease operating, as witnessed locally by dissolution of the Oak Ridge VFD. Nobody wants that to happen to ICVFD, and ESD #1 is the best means to sustain and improve ICVFD’s outstanding fire and rescue record. ICVFD will not disintegrate overnight, but our board is obligated to alert residents of the need to act now to avoid the risk of serious decline by providing needed resources.
To that end, we hope all residents of the proposed Cooke County Emergency Services District #1 will vote FOR ESD #1 on November 2nd or during early voting October 18-29.
Dennis W. Engels
President, ICVFD Board
Col., U.S. Army (Ret.)
