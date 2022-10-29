Voting for the proposal to make Gainesville a quiet zone for trains has begun.
This makes it so no train horns are sounded in the city limits. Concrete barriers will not protect pedestrians, animals, bicycles and children who can circumvent the barriers.
On California Street to the south, you can’t see the train until the last minute as it comes around the corner hidden by trees. Concrete barriers may divert cars but it won’t stop pedestrians, animals, bicycles and children who may not know a train is upon them until it is too late.
The train has been an institution for a long time in Gainesville. For the few that object, it makes most sense to not live near the tracks if the train bothers you, instead of changing a safety system that works quite well. There is no doubt a train is coming when the whistle blows, and any person or creature knows to avoid the whistle. That is its purpose.
I urge you to vote no to the no honk proposal.
CYNTHIA WESTBROOK
GAINESVILLE
