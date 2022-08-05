I really thought the purchase of the Kress building was a wise investment in the future of Cooke County. It had many remodeled offices for the county needs.
So the next thing I know they are spending close to $1 million remodeling the upstairs of the Courthouse Annex so the commissioners can each have an office and an additional court room. The county has a court room in the Annex that they cannot use but that is another story.
So commissioners discussed selling the Kress building and are considering purchasing the Prosperity Bank Building all in the same meeting! If that is not the craziest thing I have ever heard I don’t know what is.
Previous commissioners determined the cost of remodeling the bank building would be prohibitive for County use.
Hopefully they will listen to some citizen input before making that final costly decision.
The GISD just recently purchased the old Robert E Lee elementary building that they sold years ago. The purchase price was not disclosed.
It will be interesting to see the cost of remodeling of that building.
Next on the list, is the old hospital clinic on Grand Avenue. It is being put up for sale.
That is an interesting property because the hospital originally purchased it to put a multi story building there right before they went bankrupt.
I really don’t want to leave the city of Gainesville out because of their ongoing deferred maintenance program of our city streets. Recently, they randomly chipped and sealed a few streets hoping that will solve our problems. They did replace Culbertson Street for only $5 million. Only to make it 4 feet narrower so it will always be a residential street. Think of how many streets that could’ve been repaved with that $5 million instead. I mention these things as an example of what the lack of good planning creates and always costs us dearly as taxpayers.
This is our county government at work. Cooke County as a whole needs to have a group of citizens that can plan for our future without political bias. Please do not be afraid to let your elected officials know your thoughts.
ROD TYLER
GAINESVILLE
