A recent letter speaks as if the Quiet Zone is a special gift to people who choose to live near the train track. The fact is that the town has been built around a train track going straight through it. A huge portion of homes and businesses, both east and west of the track and north and south of California Street, are routinely exposed to unhealthy noise pollution from train whistles. In fact, the decibel reading around the courthouse is around 75dB, which is where noise begins to affect conversation.
Our historic downtown and outdoor entertainment district at the Farmers Market is disrupted by this noise. Two magnificent historic churches, the dog park, Jaycee Park and the walking trail — all places designed for quiet, meditation and relaxation — are severely affected.
One often hears, “I don’t have children in school. Why should I pay to support the schools?” Or “That fire station is on the other side of town. Why should I help pay for that?” We all know the answers to those questions, don’t we? We don’t live in isolation. We live in a special and unique Texas community. Working for the greater good is just what we do.
Cathy Brown
Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.