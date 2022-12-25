I had an extraordinary experience while going through radiation therapy therapy at Denton Texas Oncology.
As I was sitting in the lobby waiting to be called for treatment, God sent an angel to me.
An elderly woman was being guided out from treatment. She was not steady on her feet and needed assistance to get around.
As this woman got closer to where I was sitting, she broke away from the woman who was assisting her and started walking to where I was sitting.
She took small, unsteady steps toward me and extended her shaking hand to me, and I extended my hand to her all the while the woman with her was calling her name to come away.
The elderly woman held my hand and, with her other hand, she lifted up my face toward her. She bent over and gave me a butterfly kiss and we were eye-toeye. She pulled back, still holding my chin, and said, “I like your eyes.” I thanked her for the compliment and the other lady told her to sit down.
She sat two seats past me. That is when I realized she was not only going through cancer, but also dementia. She started talkingto imaginary people and those from her past. Everytime she looked at me she told me she liked my eyes.
About five minutes later, she was called to the desk but she did not respond. I leaned toward her and told her to go to the desk. The lady she was with helped her up and she took tiny steps past me and put her hand out to me. She told me I have beautiful eyes. I thanked her and she continued to the desk. She was told to pick two lollipop, but she ignored her and started toward me again. I told her she needed to go get her lollipops.
She did so, then went to her seat and started talking to her friends again.
After some time, my name was called for my radiation treatment. This was the moment I went to her and held her hand and gave her a butterfly kiss and told her to have a wonderful day.
At that moment, she held my chin and again she told me I had beautiful eyes. I thanked her and released her hand to go for radiation.
I knew in that moment that I may never see that precious woman ever again. She will never know what a smile she put on my face and the joy she brought me.
I say it often that God has a plan and, in that moment, he sent me an angel. Even in your worst moment, beauty can be revealed to you if only you accept it.
I will never forget this moment and Stella will always have a place in my heart. She will be with me until my last day on Earth.
This happened on Aug. 19 of this year. I finished chemo on Nov. 15 and in all that time, I never saw Stella again.
Whereever she is and how much time she has is God’s plan. May she be granted with grace.
May flights of angels ring thee to thy rest. On this day, Stella, you earned your wings. God go with you until we meet again.
Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
May everyone be blessed with love and good health and remember that angels will appear in our darkest hours to lift us up.
JACKIE GEORGE
WOODBINE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.