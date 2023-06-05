We had a disappointing end to the 88th legislative session. Sitting on over a $32 billion surplus, and one of the highest property tax rates in the nation, Texans were promised and expecting meaningful property tax relief. However, that promise has not yet been fulfilled. What we have gotten is a bunch of finger pointing and excuses why they can’t deliver on their promises. As people are getting taxed out of their home, the legislature is playing politics as usual.
Instead of passing legislative priorities such as property tax relief, they passed the largest budget increase in Texas history. They also found time and were able to cooperate long enough to reinstate a previously expired corporate welfare program. So the legislature prioritized corporate welfare over helping taxpayers who are being taxed out of their home.
It was clear from the beginning of the 88th legislative session that the $32 billion was burning a hole in the pockets of many legislators. They were so anxious to spend the surplus that they increased the budget by over 21 percent (or $56 billion). Unfortunately, this spending spree will leave little relief for the ever-increasing property taxes.
Due to this abysmal failure to provide Texans with little relief, Governor Abbott has called the legislature back into the first special session to address property tax relief. However, they are still playing politics and instead of actually doing something for the people of Texas, they are pointing fingers and blaming each other for the collective failure. It is time for all Texas legislators to drag their butts and provide Texans with the largest property tax relief in Texas history as they have promised.
Calvin Tillman, President
Cooke County Conservatives
