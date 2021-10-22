Gainesville ISD wanted $35 million last year during Covid and didn't pursue it. This year the price tag is $70 million. The economy is still depressed here and there are employment problems. This 25% property tax increase is for facilities and “stuff”, not for teachers pay raises.
The superintendent says new school facilities will attract new business to Gainesville. The same words were used when Chalmers, GISD Middle School and the High School were built. Did a significant amount of new businesses appear? No. New businesses desire more than new school facilities.
This bond is expensive and will raise your school taxes 25%. Even if you rent and don't own property, your rent will increase because your land owner will pass along the increased tax to you in your rent.
Why is it important to have a neighborhood school now when none of the other new schools were built in neighborhoods? They were built to move away from neighborhood schools and walking to school. Has enrollment increased enough to justify a new larger school or is it just projections for the future? Is attendance or capacity at 100% ?
Gainesville growth is only 5% and has been steady at that for 20 years. Cooke County has a growth rate of 13%. Are new residents moving to GISD or into other school districts? What is the rate of transfer?
The under 65 crowd will bear the burden, so they need to get out and vote no to GISD school bond.
Wray Westbrook
Gainesville, Texas
