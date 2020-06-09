If you are a Republican who does not owe your future or fortune to the TrumPutin coalition, including a corrupt Attorney General (just like Texas) William Barr and the pompous Pompeo, get off the Titanic while you can. If your interest was more tribal or social than political, with Trump’s current erratic and dangerous behavior, any GOP cachet is vanishing like a mist at sunup.
For every accomplishment attributed to Trump by the National Review, Wall Street Journal or Fox News, there is an action or legislation that has given Americans and our allies reasons to distrust and disdain him.
He is removing regulations; that will free industries to release mercury into water and land because not to “costs industry too much money.” Money, to Trump, is a golden idol more important than human lives — at lest those unlikely to vote for him.
His wall that has consumed so much money, time, energy, resources is penetrable at every food. Steel slats have been sawed through. Look for that wall to follow the Berlin Wall in the history books, its pieces sold for souvenirs and hopefully recycled into so many neglected infrastructure repairs. Maybe the people who lost land that had ben in their families for generations will get it back. Maybe wildlife areas will be restored. Maybe sanity will be restored.
As the time that Trump may have to face the skeletons in many closets, be accountable to hundreds or thousands of people stiffed with his six (yes — six) bankruptcies, face charges of illegal actions, he becomes more unhinged. The projection, the blaming, the insulting tweets, the fear are all accelerating. That fear with which he has tried to rule is now a boomerang. His dream of dictatorship — our nightmare — is not to be.
Look at our flag. The bars are red; the stars are on a blue field. It’s time to turn the USA blue again.
Carmen Karston, Gainesville
