As a mental health professional, I am concerned that the mentally ill are being unfairly blamed for the recent violent events in our country. Only a very small percent of the severely mentally ill perpetrate violence against others, which research reports is about 3%. The mentally ill that do commit violence are usually those that commit suicide and not homicide. Many times guns are not even involved.
With all the stigma regarding mental illness in our country, false information doesn’t help the situation. The American Psychiatric Association believes that people with mental ill are at risk for greater stigmatization because of this kind of rhetoric. Further, Arthur. C. Evans, Jr., Ph.D, CEO of the APA, notes that “blaming mental illness on gun violence in our country is simplistic and inaccurate and goes against scientific evidence currently available.”
To promote solutions and treatment for those who suffer from mental illness we must support accurate information going out to the public. Also, addressing the lack of treatment available for the mentally ill would be another step in the right direction.
Looking more realistically at the perpetrators of violence and at the means that were used to kill others would possibly prevent future events such as those that have occurred recently. Working toward constructive solutions through laws and education, would be more helpful that pointing the finger at a small group of Americans.
Diana Nardecchia, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.