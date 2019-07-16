I was at the Boys and Girls club banquet a few weeks back and had another great reminder of one of the many reasons I am so proud to call Gainesville and Cooke County home. The incredible support for the club was on full display, solely for the benefit of enriching the youth in our community and what their future holds. The generosity of the donors and volunteers never ceases to amaze. As always, there was a great cross-section of attendees from Gainesville, Lake Kiowa, Lindsay, Muenster, Moss Lake, Callisburg, Era and many donors traveling from well outside our community. One night and one event that will help change the lives our kids forever.
The incredible thing about our community is that it is not just one night and one event. It is many nights and many events, made up of so many different people simply trying to help others, improve futures, and strengthen our communities. It is United Way, Abigail’s Arms, Boys & Girls Clubs, The Medal of Honor Host City Program, Stanford House, Zoobilee, Noah’s Ark, CASA, Boys Baseball Association, Girls Softball, Cooke County Soccer, Visto, GAVA, the Fair Association, and Butterfield Stage to name a few. All organizations in our great community, orchestrated by volunteers, simply there to make our world better and provide more for the citizens of our community. Amazingly, I really just scratched the surface as there are many more great volunteer organizations serving our community.
In a world overpowered with “what’s wrong,” I encourage you to focus how blessed we are to live in a community where so many people care so much and donate so much, to help things go right. This life is not a practice run; volunteer and be a positive force in your community, your church, your school. The power of “you” really is amazing.
Jim Goldsworthy, mayor, Gainesville
