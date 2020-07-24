I never could have imagined that our city council would have unanimously approved the removal of the Confederate monument. The city thought it had to be done immediately to please the demands of special interest groups. A special emergency city council meeting was called with very little notice so that fewer people would attend. The city voted immediately to remove the monument. Next the motion was made to suspend the charter! When you suspend the charter it does away with the normal three readings and passes immediately. No more public input.
They thought the problem was solved. They should not have suspended the charter. It is there for a purpose. It allows for due process for people to voice their opinion especially if it is different than yours.
I know I am delusional in thinking that they will reverse this ordinance and give the citizens of Gainesville the opportunity to voice their opinion but that is exactly what needs to be done.
Our town does not need to be divided on something that deserves more consideration before making such a hasty decision. That monument serves as a reminder of the lives that were sacrificed for something that should be remembered forever.
Nothing like this has ever happened before. This is only the beginning if you do nothing. Please contact the mayor or the city council person and voice your opinion.
Rod Tyler, Gainesville
