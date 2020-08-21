A recent op-ed by Ross Ramsey of the Texas Tribune claimed that “voting in Texas is a hassle.” Obviously, he does not understand or has not read what our laws state.
But let’s first talk about voting:
Voting is a civic responsibility! And is it a privilege that is afforded to United States citizens by their birthright or their assimilation into our society through proper processes designed to become a U.S. citizen.
In Texas, the state has developed a process to allow every person a clear and understandable way to prove identify themselves regarding their eligibility to vote.
Here is a simple explanation of the process:
Voters may use one of seven forms of photo ID, listed below. For voters aged 18-69, IDs may be expired up to four years. A person 70 years of age or older may use a form of ID that has expired more than four years ago.
Texas Driver license
Texas Election Identification Certificate
Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
Texas handgun license
U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph
U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
U.S. passport
Additionally, new procedures allow registered voters who are not able to obtain one of the photo IDs above to sign a simple form* and present one of the following documents to vote a regular ballot:
Valid voter registration certificate (card)
Certified birth certificate
Current utility bill
Bank statement
Government check
Paycheck
Any other government document with the individual’s name and address
In addition, “absentee ballots” are available, which were and are designed to allow person who cannot attend the polls on Election Day to legally vote.
So why the clamor for mail-in ballots? There is a faction in our country that seems to think that voting in the voting booth is a hassle and having to provide a proper ID is restricting their civil rights. They seem to think that their time is so limited that the hassle is too much of an imposition on their citizenship responsibility! Yet these same people have no problem having to produce a legal ID to buy alcohol, buy cigarettes, buy a gun, get married, purchase a car, buy a prescription, be admitted to a hospital, getting a library card, donating blood, getting a dog license, buying a house, outpatient testing, renting an apartment, setting up utilities, writing a check, social services — shall I go on? As for attaining a proper ID, elections are scheduled well in advance! There is no time impediment imposed on anyone to attain the proper ID document(s)!
And for those who do not use an absentee ballot, there are many many organizations that will come to your home and drive you to the voting location.
The only critical item in this country that currently does not require a legal ID is voting! Think about it.
Sorry Ross, you and those arguing for mail-in ballots are on the wrong side of this argument!
Frank Mahnich, Gainesville
